Our Mom, Colleen Arnold passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 with her family at her side. The youngest of six, Colleen was born in 1941 to Anna and John Munday in Newburgh, NY. After high school, Colleen left the safety of the suburbs to attend nursing school in New York City where she met her forever love, Frank Arnold. She and Frank married in NY before the Navy took them to Maryland. Before long, she was a Navy Wife, Mother of three and moving to the "K" section of Dale City, VA. Though no longer a Nursing professional, Colleen lived her life for Frank and her children, Peggie, Chris, and Jennifer. She was our troop Mom, den leader, a favorite room mother, (particularly when the moccasins came off and the roller skates with pom-poms and bells came on for school spirit nights at Dale City skating rink). Team Mother and a designated neighborhood Block Mother, she proudly kept the yellow triangle propped in the window sill long after Jen, her youngest, graduated high school. It was the summer of 1985 at age 43, when Colleen earned two more titles (widow and single mother) after the sudden and unexpected passing of her husband, Frank. Colleen settled into her new roles with a brave face returning full-time to the workforce as a customer service associate for JC Penney's after being the stay-at-home CEO of her family for more than two decades. To us, our mom was our voice of reason, our comic relief, and our stoic warrior in times of crisis. Our constant, Colleen supported each of us as we each left the nest, bought our first homes and married. She was there to love, hug, and shower her grandchildren with "Grandma's 3 kisses". She was also the strength and champion for us when we were sick or sad or scared. Known for her lasagna, her iced tea, and pineapple gravy, she was the consummate hostess of Spades, Seven-up, Aggravation, and huge puzzles. Ever the green thumb, she kept busy in retirement gardening, crafting, and even designing floral arrangements for the weddings of family and friends. Always present for her family, we were so grateful to be with her as she passed, listening to Barbra Streisand and Kenny Rogers, Air Supply and Olivia Newton John, sharing our memories and some of her best stories, laughing until we cried together as she left us to reunite with our Dad, her forever love. Her legacy and life lessons will continue through her children, Peggie Brewer (Cole), Chris Arnold (Jeanie), and Jen Arnold; grandsons, Chris and George Brewer; and Michael Arnold. To Kelli, Bobbie Jo, Trish, and Brenda, because of you, our time with our Mom was extended and her love for you was true. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area, Inc. https://www.cildrc.org/ Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
