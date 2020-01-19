Deborah Louise Arthur passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Debbie is survived by her mother, Virginia Howarth, her husband, Roger Arthur, her daughter, Jennifer (Roger Wade) Taylor, and her son, Lee (Chondra) Hockensmith. She is also survived by her sisters, Donna (Vito) Cortese, Diane (Tommy) Prather, and her brother, Darrell Shepherd. Debbie was the beloved grandmother of Brittany Scott, Blake & Connor Hockensmith, and great-grandmother to Eli Scott. She was a loving aunt to Jonathan and Jason Prather, Sean Shepherd, Kelly (Chris) Ertel, Melanie Shepherd and many other grand-nieces & -nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10 am at Chancellor Christian Church, 11409 Brock Rd., Spotsylvania, VA. In lieu of flowers, dontations may be made to Chancellor Christian Church. Online condolences and fond memories of Debbie may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.