Maureen Ellen McCarthy Ashby, 81, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born in Passaic, NJ to Timothy J. McCarthy and Edna (Hansen) McCarthy on October 4, 1938. She was educated in the local Passaic school system and graduated from Passaic High School in 1956. She attended Lake Erie College in Painesville, OH, including a winter term abroad living with a French family and studying at the University of Grenoble in Grenoble, France. She later graduated from George Mason University, Fairfax, VA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Although Maureen was a stay at home mother caring for her three sons, she always had a passion for history. She spent about 19 years as a Docent and tour guide at Gunston Hall, the 18th century home of George Mason. She also volunteered about five years in the Education Department at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Maureen's favorite hobby was genealogy, researching not only her own ancestry but that of her husband's family as well. When she and her husband Barry left Northern Virginia to retire to Fawn Lake in Spotsylvania, VA, Maureen participated in many of the activities that were available in that community. Additionally, because of her love of animals, Maureen also volunteered for several years at the Fredericksburg, VA SPCA. Maureen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Barry Ashby, three adult children, Kevin (Kristen) of Virginia Beach, VA, Brian (Cathleen) of Annandale, NJ, and Michael (Maureen) of Burke, VA, and six grandchildren, Cade, Carson, Grace, Turner, Hanna and Patrick. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire, may make a memorial donation to The Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602, Lafayette Boulevard, #102, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Ellen Ashby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
