Shirley Ann Ashley; beloved wife of Roderick Truett Ashley, age 84, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on June 11th, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1935 to Raymond and Arlene Hupp, in Zanesville Ohio. Shirley served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1954. She is survived by her daughter; Judith Ashley, her three sons and their wives; Roderick Truett Ashley Jr. and Virginia , Robert Carol Ashley and Redonda, Gordon Brian Ashley and Cheryl, her brother; Robert Hupp and his wife Lynn, her sister; Eleanor Wheeler. Shirley is also survived by five grandchildren; Benjamin, Brian, Adam, Morgan, and Courtney; and one great grandchild, Ryder. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, golf, and spending time with her dogs. There are no memorial services planned at this time.

