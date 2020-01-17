Rachel Catherine Athay, 34, of Fredericksburg, accepted her Father's invitation to His Heavenly home, surrounded by her family and life-long friends. Rachel was an art major at NOVA Community College. She was a brilliant and extremely talented photographer. Survivors include her parents, Bob and Ellie Athay; brother Jared Athay; and her beloved cat, Leopold. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fredericksburg Ward Chapel. A service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at Monticello Memory Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
