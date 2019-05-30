Larry Johnell Atkins, 64, of Orange died on Saturday May 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 10, 1955 and was a son of the late James Wright and Mary Samuels Atkins. He was also preceded in death by a son, Johnell Greene, and a sister, Alice Schuler. Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife, Shirley Greene Atkins, of Orange, a daughter, Kameka Greene, of Orange, a son, Larry Greene of Orange, two brothers, Steve Atkins, of Maryland, James Wright, of Fredericksburg, two sisters, Glenda Atkins, of Fredericksburg, and Mary Minor, of Fredericksburg. And ten grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Orange, with Pastor Ronald Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.