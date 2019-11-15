Nancy Atkins, 89, of Danville, formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sovah Health Hospital. Nancy was a lifetime member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, and wonderful mother and friend. Her family meant everything to her. She provided a happy and loving home. Nancy is survived by her daughter, with whom she resided, Wendy Atkins Broadfoot (Philip) of Danville; grandchildren, Caroline Hinshaw (Brad) of Richmond, and Douglas Broadfoot of California; her brother, Stuart Clyde Sullivan, Jr. of Fredericksburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Clinton Atkins; her parents, Stuart and Empsie Sullivan; and her sister, Constance Davis. Nancy's family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online condolences may be expressed to Nancy's family at foundandsons.com.