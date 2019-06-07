Austin S. Atkinson, 21, of Spotsylvania passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Austin worked for the family tow company, Atkinson Towing, since he was a young boy. He also "strategically relocated" cars for Dominion South. Austin was all about the tow life. He had a heart of gold for all of his family and friends, especially his daughter. Survivors include his daughter, Willow Raine Atkinson; mother Gini (Fritz); siblings Jimmy and Cadie; Maw Maw; "PaPa" Garnett; aunt Patti; cousin Chelsea; girlfriend Melissa; and endless amount of friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Terry Winner; maternal great-grandmother, Jean Curtis; and his granny. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.