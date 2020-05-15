Mr William Henry Atkinson (Willie) age 74 of Spotsylvania county born December 3, 1945, passed away on Saturday, May 9, at his home and was a lifetime residence of Fredericksburg. Preceded in death by his parents Milton F. and Anna Mae Thomas, his brothers Robert M, George T, Roscoe C, and Daniel Lee, his sister Alice June and his son William E. (Billy). He is survived by his beloved wife Juanita E. of 57 years, his sons, Faron W., Sean M., daughter Catherine M., and sisters Bernice-Tom, Liz, Lillian, Ruby-John and brothers Raymond F., and Benjamin (Benny). 9 grandchildren, 15 great grand children. Mr. Atkinson loved to Hunt. He was employed as a Rodman, out of Local #201, Washington, DC for 10 years. Mr. Atkinson was a self employed carpenter until his retirement. On line condolences of Willie may be offered to the family at www.covenantfuneralservice.com

