Charles "Jack" Attmanspacher, 88, of Fairview Beach, King George Co., formerly of Fairfax County, passed away on March 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, June Attmanspacher; his sister, Nancy Brady; sister-in-law, Nancy Wagner and her husband Bill of Park City, Utah; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was a U.S Army veteran, having served this country during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax, VA. Family and friends are invited to attend his Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Fairview Beach Residents Assoc. P.O. Box 183, King George, VA 22485. Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service are handling the arrangements.