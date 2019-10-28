Nellie Atwell, 93, passed away peacefully with her loving family on Oct. 3, 2019. Born in Fairfax on July 28, 1926, daughter of Emory and Cora Delozier. Survived by her six sons, James, Eugene, Larry, Robert, David, John Wolfrey & her brother, James B. Delozier; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wolfrey; her husband, Charles E. Atwell; and seven siblings. A gravesite service is planned at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD on Nov 2, 2019 at 1 p.m.