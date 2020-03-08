Robert "Bob" Darling Ayres Jr., 78, passed on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in hospice care in Charlottesville. He was born on April 7, 1941 in Alexandria, VA and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr and Mildred, and brother, Thomas. He is survived by Rosemarie. his wife of 52 years: sons, Robert III (Heather) and Michael (Kara), and grandchildren: Adam, Trevor and Olivia Phelps; Meghan Ayres; Tyler, Berkeley and Carson Ayres as well as a sister, Joyce Robertson. Bob served in the United States Army from 1963 1965, with a tour of duty in Germany. He retired after 28 years as a professional firefighter with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. He was also a life member of the Franconia Volunteer Fire Department. Ayres was active with coin clubs in Charlottesville and Richmond and served on the Virginia Numismatist Association board of directors. He was a member of the Mineral Chapter Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8947 and Goldmine Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors in the church narthex for an hour prior to the service. Gravesite military services will follow at the church cemetery along with a celebration of life reception in the social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 8947, P. O. Box 537, Mineral, VA 23117.