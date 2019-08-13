Tracey Marie Babcock, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Born in New Jersey, Tracey moved with her family to Virginia in 2009. Tracey enjoyed baseball and football, she was a Giants and Yankees fan, and loved taking trips to the beach with her niece. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and making sure everyone was happy. Among her survivors are her parents, Robert H. Babcock, Jr. and Dawn Marie Babcock; her grandparents, V. Louise Babcock and partner Richard Tietz, George W. Ruckels and Dagny Ruckels, Robert H. Babcock, Sr. and wife; her beloved brothers, Robert Brian Babcock and Michael Joseph Babcock and her precious niece Tatum Babcock. Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and her companion of four years, Audrey Jenkins, also survive. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Thursday, August 15, at Storke Funeral Home Nash and Slaw Chapel, King George. There will be a service at noon. Interment will be private.