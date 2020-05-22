Ronnie P. Bache, "Mr. BASSARAMA", 73, of Spotsylvania, passed away May 18th, after a short battle with cancer. An avid fisherman, Ronnie leaves behind the catch of his life, his wife Shirley of 55 years, daughters Crystal Fowler and Melissa Rankins, grandchildren Alton Fowler and Ashlynn Maddox (Daniel) and great-grandchildren Savannah and Madison, his mother-in-law, Virginia Timberlake, and many fishing buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents Reggie and Trudy Bache. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather. He loved fishing and hunting. He was owner and promoter of the BASSARAMA fishing show. He earned his nursing degree at the age of 42. For many years, he volunteered as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve at Mary Washington Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

