Patricia Kelly Baer, age 94 of Grand Rapids, MI passed away peacefully at her home, December 7th. She was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Baer; sister, Barbara (Robert) Rhodes; brother, R. Dennis (Margaret) Kelly; and son-in-law, David Benjamin. Patricia is survived by her children, Paula Benjamin, Grand Rapids; Sheila (Keith) Thayer, Lafayette, LA; John (Susan) Baer, Atlanta; William (Lynda) Baer, Fredericksburg; Thomas (Gina Vita) Baer, Boston; sister, Laura (Edward) Scarpelli, San Diego; eight grandchildren including John Baer (Clarke), Phoenix and Kelly Baer, Brooklyn; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Pat loved to teach piano and did so for over thirty years. She had a great sense of humor and was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family. A private family service will take place in New York State at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.