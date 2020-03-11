Betty Irene Bailey, 92, of Lake of the Woods died on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at The Cedars Health Care Center, of Alzheimer's. Born in Indianapolis, IN., Betty was a loving mother and wife and was very active in her community. She was an avid golfer, bowler, bridge player and loved teaching and playing cribbage with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Steven J. Bailey of PA, and Jerome M. Bailey of NJ; four daughters, Kate M. Bailey of VA, Bonita I. Bailey of VA, Lucille A. Richter of FL, and Antonia R. Fruen of VA; as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, at 2 p.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Alzheimer's Foundation Of America facilitated through their web site Alzfdn.org/support-US/donate. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Bailey, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM-12:30PM
10:30AM-12:30PM
Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Mar 12
Cemetery
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Culpeper National Cemetery
305 US Ave
Culpeper, VA 22701
305 US Ave
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before the Cemetery begins.