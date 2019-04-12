Harold "Hal" Enly Bailey, 83, who loved his family and country, skiing, tennis, the Redskins, crossword puzzles and poker, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2019 peacefully at his home. Hal proudly served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard transitioning to civilian life for the remainder of his career at the Pentagon. He served as Public Affairs Officer for the Secretary of the Army for nearly 40 years where he received numerous awards and citations. He enjoyed retirement with friends and loved ones at Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove, Virginia. Survivors include his wife and soul mate of 62 years, Mary Ann Edwards Bailey, daughters Melanie Ann Cummings and Paula Suzette Bailey, grandchildren Tara Ann Salak, John Clayton Salak, Victoria Grace Cummings, sisters Gracie Bunn, Algie Dehart, Alice Holland, Jay Creech, Esther Pierce, son-in-law Mark Cummings and a great deal of relatives, extended family and friends who hold a special place in his heart. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Lake of the Woods Church followed by a reception at Friendship Hall at the church. A graveside service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimers Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.