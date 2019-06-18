James E. "JB" Bailey, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away June 14, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. James is survived by his wife, Etta; sons, Jarvis (Monica) and Jarrett (Tyra); grandchildren, Omari, Matthew, Skyler, Jaylon, Justin, and Jordan; sisters, Marguerite Young, Shirley Bailey, and Sylvia Johnson; brothers, William Bailey (Gladys) and Eugene Bailey (Juanita); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Alma Bailey, and his brother, Weldon Bailey, and sister, Florence Bailey. A native of Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and a graduate of Virginia State University and The University of Virginia. JB was an educator for over 40 years. He retired as an administrator at James Monroe High School. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club, Mayfield Civic Association, Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Rappahannock Community Service Board. JB was also a Deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site). A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, at noon, with viewing from 11:00 to 12:00 at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site). Interment will be on Sunday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church Cemetery at 21445 Bayside Road, Onancock, VA. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Keith Matthews Funeral Home, 5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502 The online guest book and the detailed obituary can be found at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com.