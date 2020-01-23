Katherine Lucille Bailey, 92, of Zion Road, Gordonsville, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. Born October 7, 1927, in Jane Lew, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Richard Clee Boyles, and Nora Ellen Miller Boyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband Aubrey Rosevelt Bailey Jr; one son Thomas Robinson; and two step sons John E. L. Bailey and John E. Dyer; and one brother Robert E. Boyles. She was a member of the Grace and Glory Lutheran Church of Palmyra and retired from Tivis in Culpeper. She is survived by a daughter Marilyn Mitchell of Palmyra; six step daughters Alice Dyer Hendrix and husband Roger of Pearl River, LA, Bonnie Riley of Madison, AL, Cindy Arrington of Stafford, Teresa English of Stafford, Melissa Bourne and husband Authur of Essex, and Debra Rubencheck and husband Ray of Westmoreland; one step son Aubrey R. Bailey III and wife Jerlene of Stafford; two sister-in-law Erma Boyles of Brighton, MI; Sarah Findley of Reedville, Va. and a large number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with the Rev. Meredith Williams officiating. Interment will be held in the Graham Cemetery, Orange. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the Preddy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grace and Glory Lutheran Church Building Fund, 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, Va. 22963. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Bailey, Katherine Lucille
To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.