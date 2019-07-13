Samuel Barron "B" Baird, Jr. passed away on July 10, 2019 at his home in Chance, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, two daughters, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Vauter's Episcopal Church, Loretto. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 13th at the Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vauter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 154, Loretto, VA 22438.