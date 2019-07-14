Melissa Baker, 75, died surrounded by her family on July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Ken, she is survived by her son Steve and his wife, Susan; her daughter Kristin and her husband Dave; her beloved Baker grandchildren, Justin, Brittany and Josh; and sisters, Patricia and Sharon. Melissa was born on July 17, 1943 in Louisville, KY to parents Ray and Mary Crompton. Melissa met Ken while attending Valley High School where she graduated in 1961. A storybook romance; he the handsome high school football star, she the beautiful cheerleader. After graduation Melissa entered the workforce, employed by the telephone company until she and Ken married in 1963. She then began a charmed life as an officer's wife moving across the country to Texas, California, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia. Melissa was defined by her faith in Christ, outwardly wearing His love. An inspiration to her faith community, she led many ministries and Bible studies while serving on the leadership board of her church. Her priority was to be an example of Christ's love by serving others. While being an officer's wife and mom (eventually a grandmother) were among her most important roles, she achieved great success in the 70s and 80s in direct sales, earning distinguished honors and flagship awards. Melissa was also a strong community leader. She especially enjoyed helping voters at the polling locations on election day. She loved the game of golf and was a leader in the women's golf organization at Fawn Lake. She holds several records, including a hole in one. Melissa was a true southern woman. Fresh baked goodies with coffee or tea along with warm hospitality were always offered in Melissa's home. Visitors were never strangers and she embraced hosting events where she could bless others. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Wilderness Community Church, Spotsylvania, VA. Melissa's favorite color was purple. Please consider wearing casual attire along with something purple in her honor. A reception will be held immediately after. Melissa will be laid to rest next to Ken at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wilderness Community Church or a charity dear to you. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.