Robert L Baker, 82, of Stafford County, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Erie PA on April 15, 1936. Son of the late Robert John and Genevieve McLaughlin Baker Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Dr. Ronald G. Baker; a daughter in law Dawn Baker; two wives Maureen Quinn Baker, and Ella McFarland Baker Survivors include his wife, Barbara Driver Baker; 1 daughter, Kathleen and Silas Ball of New Carlisle, OH; 2 sons Robert P and (Laurel) Baker of Stafford County and Michael J Baker of Greenville OH;; five grandchildren Patrick Baker of Springfield, OH; Patricia Baker of Clearwater, FL; Mark Mugavero of Fairborn, OH; Catherine Klingenberger of Fort Wayne, IN; and Casandra Bereczky of New Carlisle, OH; five greatgrandchildren; one brother Rev. James E. Baker and one sister in-Law Patricia Baker (Ron G. Baker Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com