82, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 after a short bout with health complications at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Spotsylvania, Virginia. He was a landscaper for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Gloria Jones Baker; sons: Herland Baker, Jr., Dwayne Baker, Jermaine Baker, Steven Baker; daughters: Cynthia Baker, Roshawn Taylor (Mark), Crystal Baker; grandchildren, Kaylee Daniels, Ryan Smith, Mya Baker, Jasmine Baker, Dwayne Baker Jr., Leandra Baker; sisters: Yvonne Walker (Andrew), Marcella Smith, and Lenerer Baker Pittman; aunts: Genevia Baker and Carrie Baker and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 4 8pm at Owens Funeral Services, Fredericksburg, Private graveside services will be held on Friday, June 26th at Third Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Woodford, Virginia. On line guest book is available at www.owensfuneralservices.com.
