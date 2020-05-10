Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND WESTERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHERN, NORTHWEST AND WESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN AND PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&