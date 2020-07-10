Anthony D. Banks, 29, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. Daniel was a kindhearted and loving soul. He had an infectious personality and to know him was to love him. He cherished time spent with family and friends. Daniel was proceeded in death by his mother Crystal Gray. He is survived by his father, Anthony "Tony" Banks; his siblings, Monica, Robert and Brittany; a special friend Lidia Mayorga. Burial services will be held privately.

