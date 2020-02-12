Irene Banks, 91, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on February 2, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her six children, Linda, Connie, Clyde, Alvin, Kenwood, and Harold "Snooke." A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, on Saturday, February 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Locust Grove, VA, on Sunday, February 16, at 2:00 p.m.
Service information
Feb 15
Viewing
Saturday, February 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Feb 16
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Locust Grove
4288 Governor Almond Road
Locust Grove, VA 22508
Feb 16
Interment
Sunday, February 16, 2020
12:00AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Locust Grove Cemetery
4288 Governor Almond Road
Locust Grove, VA 22508
