Captain Daniel L Banks, Jr., U.S. Navy, 94, of Locust Grove, Va., passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born in Sacramento, California, on February 4, 1926. Upon graduating from the University of Minnesota, under the Navy ROTC program in 1946, he was commissioned an Ensign in the USNR. He was accepted in the regular Navy in 1947. Captain Banks had an outstanding career in the Navy, including command of the U.S.S. Lewis (DE 535), The mothership for the bathyscaphe Trieste when the Record breaking deep dive was made in the Marianas Trench in 1960. Captain Banks was also Commanding Officer of the second of a new class of destroyer escorts, the U.S.S. Edward McDonnell (DE 1043). In 1967, after attending the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, he joined the staff of the chief of Naval Operations. He served in this capacity until he was ordered to command the U.S.S. Samuel Gompers (AD 37), a Destroyer Tender. From there he went on to command The Human Resources Development Center, at the Naval Station, Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii. Captain Banks was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Banks, his parents, Adelaide and Daniel Banks, his sister, Mary Lou (Tommy), and his brother, Vernon (Viola). He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 73 years, Betty, who he affectionately called Bettina, and always referred to her as "his bride". He also leaves his daughter, Diana Southard (Peter, dec.), daughter, Theresa Gamlin (Terri), son, Daniel Banks (Kathy), and sister, Nancy Middlekauff (Jerry, dec.); grandchildren, Will Thames (Kelly), Daniel Thames, Penney Southard, Theresa Hershner (Richard), Nicole Rothrock (Alan), Sandra Gamlin, Austin Gamlin, Daniel Banks, Matthew Banks, Bryan Hubbell (Aleta), Matthew Hubbell (Chelsea); and great grandchildren, Nikolas Southard, Reina Hershner, Reed Hershner, Noelle Thyret, Caroline Hart, Thomas Hart, Samantha Thames, Asher Rothrock, Paxton Rothrock, Brennan Hubbell, Wyatt Hubbell, and Grayson Hubbell. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Lake of the Woods Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to The U.S. Navy Memorial Fund, 701 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite #123, Washington D.C. 20004-2608, OR Capital Caring hospice, 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Fredericksburg, Virginia. 22408. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.