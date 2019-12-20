Viola Mercile Banks passed at home on December 11, 2019. She is survived by two devoted sons James L. Banks (Terri) and Franklin Henderson, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4521 16th St. NW Washington, D.C. from 10:00 am until time of Service at 11:00 am. Service also on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Zion Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, Va. 10:00 am wake and 11:00 am Service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3702 Loren Drive Fredericksburg, Va.