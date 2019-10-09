Linda Lou Barber, 67, of Spotsylvania passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a long illness. Linda was a lifelong member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Woodford. She belonged to the 4H All Star Club and Junior Women's Club. Linda placed third in the Miss Virginia pageant in 1971. She continued her education attending Longwood College where she belonged to Alpha Phi Sorority receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree and later received her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology at UVA in 1976. Survivors include her companion and caregiver, William "Bill" Sylvia; sisters Bonnie Burns (Koger) of Tallahassee and Kathy Jo of Spotsylvania; nieces Sabrina Motzno (Mike) and Catherine Bertrand (Chad) of Tallahassee; nephew Joey Motzno of North Carolina; and great-nephew Nathan Motzno. She was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Barber of Stafford and mother, Barbara Barber of Woodford. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, Woodford.