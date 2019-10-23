Rebecca Ann Barker, 87, of Fredericksburg died Sun. Oct. 20, 2019 at her home. Born in Caroline County, VA, she was the widow of Floyd Barker. Survivors include her nine children, Lou Ann Dickinson, Lloyd, James, Clyde, Clarence, Raymond and Donald Barker; Betty Barnett and Denise Barker; three sisters, Barbara Jean Smith, Dorothy Hall and Mary Lee; thirteen grandchildren, Tiffany Pickett, Brittany and Michael Ambrose who were raised by her; Travis and Stephanie Waters; Raymond, Jr., Joey, Michelle, Ashley, Shawna, and Jennifer Barker; Tammy Funk and Angela Carter, and twenty-five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thu Oct. 24, 2019 in Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Burial will follow in Wright's Burial Ground, Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.