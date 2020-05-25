Dorothea of Locust Grove, VA., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a tough battle with lung cancer. She was born in Bel Air, MD to the late Bays and Inez Wood. She is also preceded in death her brothers Oscar and Gene Wood and her sister Joyce Bryant.
Dorothea attended Hereford High School and the University of Maryland. She worked many different jobs and finally retired after 20 years as Director of Special Events for the Air Force Association.
Most of all Dorothea cherished time spent with family. Among her survivors are her wonderful husband of 64 years, Arthur Brooks Barnes, her dedicated daughters, Bonnie Lyons (Douglas) and Barbara Riddle (Gordon), five special grandchildren, Douglas Lyons, Jr. (Krista), Brooke Wilde (Mike), Nicholas, Brett and Noelle Riddle and three adorable great grandchildren Mason and Stella Wilde and Trey Lyons. She is also survived by one brother Arthur Wood (Marie) and one sister, Mary Monk and many nieces and nephews.
She loved living at the Lake of the Woods and was an active volunteer in many LOW events. She loved golfing, bowling, playing cards, and making new friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Laurel Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Spotsylvania, VA. Online condolences and fond memories of Dorothea may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com