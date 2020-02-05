Lewis C. Barney, 70, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed January 31, 2020. Mr. Barney is survived by his wife Edna and ten children, Lewis, Tyrone, Chris, Shawn, Lavelle, Christina, Kimberly, Katrina, Lakeisha and Lashawn. A viewing will be at A. L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Dr., Fredericksburg, Friday, February 7, from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will be at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, 7652 Kentucky Springs Rd., Mineral, VA, on Saturday, February 8, at noon.
