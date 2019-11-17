Pamela Kay Barney, 62, of Stafford County, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Rodger A. Barney; son Shawn Flickinger; siblings Linda Shackelford, Pete Coulter (Peewee), Kathy Ozawa, and Jerry Romine (Dennis); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as Rodger's children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Evelyn Coulter; and siblings Edgar Coulter, Joan Stanley, Billy Coulter, Arthur Coulter, Mary Camarillo, Cindy Walls, and George Coulter. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 20 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Dumfries Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.