Jocelyn Lois Luff Barth, "Jolly" to everyone who knew her, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was 91. Jolly was inspirational in her ability to see the best in everything and to stay optimistic in the worst of times; a true example of all the best that we humans can embrace and project. She was always encouraging, supportive, happy to see you, and excited to share herself and be a part of all things family and friends. She had a wide circle of friends, many of whom shared the passions and interests that deeply contributed to the joy in her life. In particular her love of all things miniature, doll collecting, weaving, and most importantly, her love of teaching. She was a preschool and special education teacher in Prince William County for 25 years. Jolly shared a special connection with her sister, Barbara McCraine, and spent many happy times in her company. She always had a cat by her side and a book (or two) in progress - two things that gave her decades of pleasure. She epitomized "Mom" to her family. Jolly is survived by her four children, Christine Dickinson (Clay), Carole Bishop (Bob), Julia Barth (Jerry), Erik Barth (Karen); seven beloved grandchildren, Will Dickinson (Laura), Drew Dickinson (Megan), Greg Bishop, Sara Miller (Brandon), Kate Stanford (Donny), Ben Barth (Alyssa), and Zach Barth (Helen). She was quick to brag about having 11 cherished great-grandchildren, Elliot Dickinson, Reese, Grant, and Jude Dickinson, Emma and Quinn Bishop, Quentin and Brogan Miller, Mason and Camden Stanford, and Hayden Losh. She was also loved by her many nieces, nephews, and their children. Jolly was an amazing woman who lived a long and wonderful life. The sun has dimmed a bit and there is a hole that her family and friends will fill with her lingering spirit, her deep generosity, and her love of life. She will live in our hearts and sing in our souls. We love you, Mom, and know in our hearts you will be "Forever Jolly" ! There will be a private gathering to celebrate her life later in the spring, and again this summer with our Massachusetts family in Orleans, Cape Cod where she will be buried. An online memorial can be viewed at johnsoncares.com/obituary.