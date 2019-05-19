73, died peacefully on May 11, 2019, at her home in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, David. She is survived by her children, David Jr. (Christine), Suzanna (Ian Moratto), Thomas (Vikki Keszey); and her grandchildren, David III (Sarah Joy), Katherine, Lauren, William, Zachary and Zoey. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., followed by interment at 1 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Lung Association. Online condolences can be submitted at www.blileys.com.