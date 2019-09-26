Robert Bartholow, 75, of Lake of the Woods, VA, passed away on September 22, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital, after a short battle with metastatic cancer. He was born Swink Christian on September 13, 1944 in Fairmont, WV, to John Christian and Catherine Snider. At age 3, he entered foster care and was placed with Harold and Wanetia Bartholow, with whom he stayed until adulthood. He graduated from East Fairmont High School, and later graduated from Fairmont State with a mathematics degree. Robert served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He then went to work for the Department of Defense at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA. Soon after starting at Dahlgren, he met a Southern lady and instantly fell in love. They soon married and moved together to Stafford County. After 24 years at Dahlgren, he retired as a computer scientist and enthusiastically took up his second career of golfing and cheering for his favorite teams, the Washington Redskins and West Virginia Mountaineers. Following a traumatic brain injury that cut his golf career short, he moved for a brief period to Palm Coast, Florida. Family called him back to Virginia, and he and his bride settled into life at Lake of the Woods. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Milbrey Anne Beland Bartholow of Lake of the Woods, his son Eric Reed Bartholow (Amey) of Glen Allen, VA, his daughter Kristen Renee Bartholow Anderl (David) of Richmond, VA, his grandson Reed Tyus Bartholow, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his biological parents, his foster parents, and several aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held, Wednesday, October 2, at noon, at Johnson Funeral Home, 31440 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, VA. Burial to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, Brain Trauma Foundation, or your local Veterans' Group. Please dress casually and wear his favorite color blue to the visitation and service. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.