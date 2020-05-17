Nancy Maro Bass age 74, passed away Friday April 24th 2020. She was loved by many and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her siblings and grandchildren. Nancy was very generous and never hesitated to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Edward H. Bass, her father Daniel W. Fenton, her mother Ella E. Fenton, Son-in-Law James Rudy Bailey III, and 2 great-granddaughters Paisley and Kinsley Graham. Her survivors include her daughter Karen M. Mullins, 2 granddaughters Danielle and Shawna Bailey, 4 great-granddaughters Paige, Kaydence, Shayla and Jordyn. Her siblings Frances Fenner, Sonja Basore, and Daniel Fenton, and numerous nieces and nephews with a special thanks to her neice Waneta Linner for her unwavering support and unconditional love. Also, many cousins and friends. With special thanks to Donna and Alexis Doggett and Marion Manor of Stafford for their amazing care Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Bass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.