John David Bateman, Jr., 53 of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He leaves behind his mother, Emma Bateman; step-mother Brenda Bateman; sisters Carol, Robin, Shavonne, Gina, and Krissy; brothers Don, Sean, and Michael; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren, close friends, and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.