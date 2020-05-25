Howard Mason Baugh, 98, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 19th at his home in Greer, SC.
He served in the US Army 640th Tank Destroyer Battalion and received the WWII Victory Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Ribbon with Bronze Arrowhead. He continued his service as a civilian working at Quantico Marine Corps Base in the mechanic division glass shop until he retired in 1989.
He is survived by his granddaughter Margaret Michelle Harmon; and great-niece Delores Baugh Goneau.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Baugh; son Howard Kenneth Baugh; his four brothers Roy, James, John, and David; and his two sisters, Pearl and Anabelle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homes for Troops.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.