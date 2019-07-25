Betty Ann Baumgartner, 94, of Stafford peacefully passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Survived by son, Paul Baumgartner; daughter, Deborah Armstrong; granddaughter, Caitlin Armstrong; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Mineral Baptist Church with the service to follow. Interment will be in Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Marian Manor or Alzheimer's Association. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.