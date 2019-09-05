C. Maxine Bays, 94, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hughes Home. Charlotte was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church. Survivors include her son-in-law, Robert Ficzko; five nieces Sharon Pritchett, Carolyn Clark, Virginia Johnson, Melody Sullivan, and Carla Newton; and nephew Gregory Vayda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Bays and daughter Kay Ficzko. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 9 in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.