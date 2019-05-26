Philip Bruce "Phil" Baysden, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away suddenly, yet peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Hazel Baysden. Phil grew up in Elizabethtown, NC and graduated from Citadel Military College of South Carolina. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a Major then went on to work as a realtor in the Stafford, Va. area. Phil was a kind man with a quick wit. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and bird hunting with his pals. Phil was a past president of the Stafford Lions Club and a member of Summit Presbyterian Church. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 21 years, Lynn Baysden; children, Robert Baysden (Lora Beth), Geoffrey Hannan, and Katie Fisher (Brett); grandchildren, Paige, Emalee, Olivia, and Brayden; and brothers, Gerald Baysden (Martha) and David Baysden. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A private burial will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toward the Askew Baysden Golf Scholarship, The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409.