Anna Newton Beach, 76, of Falmouth passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Anna worked for the federal government for over 15 years; then she became the bookkeeper for Carlton D. Beach Landscaping. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved her butterfly jewelry collection and her favorite cat, Gigi. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Carlton Beach; sons Dwayne (Lesa) Beach of Hartwood, and Christopher David Beach and his partner, Jennifer; step-grandchildren Shannon and Justin Speelman; and special aunt Lois Cox. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Gladys and Dempsey Newton; her maternal grandparents, Zola and John L. Henderson; and grandson Carlton Dwayne Beach Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Volunteer Rescue Squad, 535 White Oak Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.