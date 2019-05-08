Julia Faye Beach, 77, of Hartwood, Va. passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She worked at numerous title companies and retired from Stewart Title. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and was known for her kind and warm spirit, and the love of all people, her benevolent care to the community, and her love of nature and animals. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kevin Beach; her four children, Jerry and his wife Pam, Cynthia Grove, Sandra Snitkin and her husband Steve, and Rose Latimer and her husband Bob; her ten grandchildren, Rachel Madden, Robert Latimer, Jade Elsmore, Rendi McCoy, Carly Hemingway, Roger Latimer, Jerry King Jr., Ross Latimer, Julia King, and Riley Snitkin; her two siblings, Coralee Downs and Paul Taylor; and her six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cora Taylor; and son Chris Lee King. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 11 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Bob Latimer, Steve Snitkin, Jerry King Jr., Roger Latimer, Robert Latimer, and Ross Latimer. In celebration of her life, instead of black, the family would like everyone to wear bright colors of their choosing. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.