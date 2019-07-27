Velyn Michele Beall went to be with her Lord and join in heaven with her son Michael and daughter Gabrielle, on July 12, 2019. Born May 7, 1932, Velyn graduated from Central High School, Washington, DC, class of 1950, and then attended Wilson Teachers College. She was a dedicated employee of Geico for 34 years while raising 3 children. After retiring in 1994, she provided much love and care for her three grandchildren. Vee was a very giving person, reaching out to friends, human and animal, who needed a helping hand. She leaves to treasure her memory her loving brother Bill, daughter Denise (Steve), and grandchildren: Scott (Kimberly), Jonathan (Ana), and Katherine (David). A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Spotsylvania on July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Vee would be pleased if her memory was honored with contributions to any animal friendly charity.