Kathern "Louise" Beaman, 76, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Beaman was born on February 5, 1943 in McDowell County, W. Va. She worked for many years in retail management. Mrs. Beaman was an active member of the local Moose and Eagles lodges. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known as "Meme." Survivors include her five children, Ronda L. Beaman, Tammy M. Aliff, Theresa J. Pritchett, Kevin Beaman, Troy K. Beaman, and their spouses; sisters Phyllis Marlow and Ruth Blankenship, and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cara "Jane" Green; step-father Brice Green; father Delma Bowles; and husband Ronald "Dickie" Franklin Beaman. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton, W. Va. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.