It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Grigoraci Beaton announces her passing on January 14, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Cheryl Gregory and Tavia Dillon. As well as her 3 grandchildren; Dylan, Cheyenne and Kadence. Mary also has a brother, Victor, and several nieces and nephews in which she'll be fondly remembered by. She was proceeded in death by her first grandchild, Jeffrey, her sister Rosaria, and parents Annziata and Giuseppe Grigoraci, who bravely brought her/our family to America from Italy. A celebration of life for Mary will be held on January 26, 2020 from 1-3pm at the Loyal Order of the Moose located at 11917 Cherry Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Flowers can be sent to Cheryl Gregory, 12 Walker Dr APT #102, Warrenton VA 20186. Donations may be made in Mary's name to Make a Wish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580
