Born on November 6, 1944, to Clifford and Eunice Beauch in Washington, D.C. Steve was the middle sibling of three brothers; Robert and Lynn preceded him in death. After a prolonged illness, Steve passed away at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, VA, on January 25, 2020, with loving family by his side. He leaves behind to mourn him: his wife of 31 years, Joan "Joni" Beauch; son Michael Beauch (Irina); daughter Melissa Amdahl (Dale) and their mother, Sally Beauch. He was a loved stepfather of Jim and Chris O'Ferrell (Karen), proud grandfather of Garrett, Duncan, Brandon, and Mason, and step-grandfather of Crystal, Chris, Jason, Mike, Sean, Domenic, and Philip. Loving uncle to Nicole, Rana and Christine (Beauch). Steve retired as Finance Director of Veridian, an international aerospace company (formerly Veda Incorporated), he was also a CPA in the state of Virginia. Steve earned his Masters' Degree in Finance from Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, DC. During 21 years of retirement, he pursued many different interests. His passion was restoring and driving antique automobiles, and boating with family to Fairview Beach for crabs. He was an accomplished potter and wire-wrap jewelry artist, and enjoyed designing and sewing boat covers and convertible tops for friends. He took pride in baking the perfect loaf of bread, making home-made pasta, and smoking the Thanksgiving turkeys. Steve had a genuine enthusiasm for life and was a true over-achiever. There was nothing that he could not accomplish. Scuba-diving was another of his passions; especially on the island of Bonaire, where he earned his rescue diver certification and he and his wife had an apartment for many years. They enjoyed international travel, including to France, Italy, Germany, Australia. They made lifelong friendships with people they met along the way and hosted them in their home and visited them in theirs as well. Frejus, France was a favorite destination and he served as Treasurer of the Fredericksburg/Frejus Sister City Association for many years. He was to be co-chair of the Giant Omelette Festival to be held in Fredericksburg in September and will be sorely missed at that event. He also served on the Stafford Board of Zoning Appeals for several years. For over 20 years he and Joan took annual trips to Sedona, Arizona to attend the International Film Festival and made lasting friendships there. He was a true self-made Renaissance man and loved his family with a passion. He generously shared his knowledge and talents with others. He was greatly loved and will be terribly missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 pm on Saturday, February 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A private burial will be held in Toms Brook, VA. A celebration of life will be held in June 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Beauch, Stephen Ray
