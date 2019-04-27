Barbara "Barb" Beck Barbara "Barb" Beck, age 64, of Spotsylvania, passed away in her sleep on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her long time friends and caretakers Tammey Barlow, Gaberial Hippeard, and Cheree McGregor. She is survived by her children Kristina Ewing and Richard Beck, Jr,; Grandchildren Elizabeth Buckley, Zackary Beck, and Wyatt Law, 2 brothers, numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on April 27, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 5pm.
