Richard Clayton Beck, 90, passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on December 9, 2019. He was born August 25, 1929 in Deerfield, VA and has been a resident of Stafford County since 1958. Richard earned a bachelor's of science degree in agricultural education from V.P.I and taught agriculture two years in Rappahannock County. He served as assistant agricultural extension agent in Shenandoah County for four years before becoming agricultural extension agent in Stafford County from 1958-1986. Prior to his retirement, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation to recognize and commend Richard for his dedicated service to the citizens of Stafford County including encouraging and educating farmers in the use of good management practices; his work as a teacher and role model to countless 4-H club members in Stafford; assisting the planning Commissioner in considering soil survey data in proposed subdivisions; contributing time and effort to solve disease and insect problems for homeowners and gardeners; and finally his leadership in organizing a marketing group which became the basis of the Fredericksburg Livestock Exchange. Following retirement from the extension service, Richard worked as a Realtor with Freeman and Freeman and later with Long and Foster. Mr. Beck owned and operated a beef cattle farm in Hartwood. He was a former member of the South Stafford Ruritan Club, and was a member and trustee of Grace Memorial Church. Richard was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base for two years of active duty. He continued in the Air Force Reserve as a liaison officer for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO in counseling prospective cadets. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 27 years. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Polly Calhoun Beck; one son, Thane A. Beck and wife Pam of Fredericksburg, VA; one daughter, Lisa M. DeMarsh and husband Paul of Mt. Solon, VA; one granddaughter, Tiffany Beck Hamer and husband Adam of Brandywine, MD; two great grandchildren, Bentley Troy Hamer and Skylar Jade Hamer of Brandywine, MD; one brother, Howard R. Beck and wife Peggy of Deerfield, VA; and one sister, Mary Frances Carr and Husband Murray of Fairfax, VA. He will also be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, John T. Beck and sister-in-law Marie Beck of Stanton. The family will receive friends at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at Mullins and Thompson, Stafford Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:30pm.